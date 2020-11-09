PSL 2020 schedule | Pakistan Super League timetable | PSL 5 timing

After eight painfully long months, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is just days away from restart. Pakistan's beloved T20 league is set to resume this Saturday on November 14.

The tournament was interrupted by Covid-19 pandemic back in March exactly after the round robin stage had ended and play-offs were to begin.

It means what's now left to play are two qualifiers, an eliminator and the grand final.

Given below is the schedule for PSL 5 restart. Please keep in mind that all four matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.



Nov 14 (Saturday) - Qualifier 1 - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (3pm - 6:30pm)

Nov 14 (Saturday) - Eliminator 1 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (8pm - 11:30pm)

Nov 15 (Sunday) - Eliminator 2 - loser of Qualifier vs Eliminator 1 winner (8pm - 11:30pm)



Nov 17 (Tuesday) - Final (8pm - 11:30pm)

