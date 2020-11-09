Sania Mirza in Karachi to cheer for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020 playoffs

Shaoib Malik (L) and Sania Mirza (R) pictured at a hotel in Karachi. Photo: Faizan Lakhani

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has arrived in Karachi to cheer for her husband Shoaib Malik in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which is set to resume this Saturday after an eight-month break.



Malik, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi, was the highest run-getter for his team along with Haider Ali (239 runs each) when the league was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Zalmi barely made the play-offs by finishing fourth on the points table as they triumphed in just four of their ten matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Malik is the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old married Mirza a decade ago in 2010 in what was arguably the most high-profile cross-border matrimony of professional athletes.

