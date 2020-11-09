PSL 2020: Ben Dunk headlines latest batch of players to reach Karachi

Ben Dunk arrives in Karachi. Photo: Ben Dunk Instagram

Lahore Qalandars' star batsman Ben Dunk earlier today arrived in Karachi ahead of the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which is scheduled to begin on November 14.

Dunk had posted an Instagram photo of his departure from Australia which was accompanied by the following caption.

"Off to @thepsl finals!! #mainhoonqalandar."

It is pertinent to mention that the 33-year-old, who is known for chewing bubblegum on the field, took the PSL 2020 by storm.

He has been pivotal for the Fawad Rana-owned franchise as the side will be partaking in the playoffs for the very first time.

Even TV pundit Ramiz Raja declared his innings of 99 off 40 balls, against the Karachi Kings, as PSL history's greatest knock.

It is pertinent to mention that other foreign stars have landed in Karachi here are some of the cricketers that have touched down:

Lahore Qalandars: Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Samit Patel

Karachi Kings: Chadwick Walton, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport

Multan Sultans: Ravi Bopara, Rilee Roussouw, Adam Lyth

Peshawar Zalmi: Carlos Brathwaite, Saqib Mehmood

