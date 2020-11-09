Pak vs Zim: Shadab Khan to play in 3rd T20I in Rawalpindi: report

Shadab Khan. Photo: File

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is expected to play Tuesday's third and final T20I against Zimbabwe, Daily Jang has reported.

Before Sunday's match in Rawalpindi, Shadab was seen in action during the team's practice session, indicating an improvement in his fitness.

Shadab felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore, which resulted in his absence during the ODI series, which the hosts won for 2-1, along with two of the three T20I matches.

