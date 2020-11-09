India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam (R).

Batting legend Mohammad Yousuf believes that limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, in comparison to India captain Virat Kohli, is a better cricketer despite having only four years of international experience, Press Trust of India reported.



Yousuf compared the two captains and said that considering Azam's age, he has achieved more than Kohli when the latter was starting out in his international career.

"Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket. But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better," he said.

However, the former cricketer lauded Kohli, saying that his success is due to his sheer commitment and that captaincy has had a positive impact on his performances.

"Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs against every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player."

It is pertinent to mention that the cricket fraternity is divided among this hot debate, with some believing that a comparison at this stage of Azam's career would not be fair.

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Mohammad Yousuf makes his pick