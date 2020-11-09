Babar Azam is rumoured to replace Azhar Ali as Pakistan's Test captain. Photo: AFP

Pace legend Wasim Akram has backed limited-overs skipper Babar Azam to take charge in the Test format when the team tours New Zealand.

In an appearance on Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan, the man nicknamed Swing ka Sultan said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should replace current captain Azhar Ali as Azam has the ability to serve Pakistan cricket for "a long time".

"You ask me as a former player, yes, I back Babar to become the Test captain because he is our future and can continue for a long time," he said.

"If the PCB appoints him, they should for a proper time so that at least there is no confusion as to who is in charge in the dressing room."

Furthermore, Akram stressed over having a single captain across all formats in order to prevent confusion and possible clashes.

"I back Babar because I don’t want to see those days when I was playing and there were around four to five captains in our dressing room," he said,



Furthermore, the former cricketer brushed aside the notion that the burden of captaincy would affect the 26-year-old's batting.

"He is our best player and people who say that making him Test captain will affect his batting, don’t buy that because he is a batsman and it is his job to score runs. Aren’t Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson also captains and top batsmen?" he said.



It is pertinent to mention that media reports suggest that Azam will be appointed the new Test captain when the squad for the New Zealand tour is named.

Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam for Test captaincy