



Pakistan on Sunday once again dominated Zimbabwe in the second T20I match which translated into an eight-wicket victory and another series victory.

The Chevrons struggled from the very beginning, batting first before losing wickets at regular intervals, managing to post a mere 135-run target.

Their powerful hosts reached the target in the 16th over, courtesy young Haider Ali's unbeaten 43-ball 66 and captain Babar Azam's 28-ball 51.

In case you missed all the action, don't fret as the generous Pakistan Cricket Board has posted the highlights of the match on its YouTube channel.

The entire match has been squeezed into a 19-minute video, which has been embedded above for your pleasure.

Pak vs Zim: Watch match highlights of 2nd T20I in Rawalpindi