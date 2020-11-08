Sindh skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

Sindh skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 35 percent of his match fees after he used inappropriate language over an umpiring decision during Saturday's match against Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi.

According of a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former Pakistan captain repeatedly made those comments.

As a consequence, on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan charged him for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.



Sarfaraz pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.



READ: Sarfaraz Ahmed hits 12th first class century for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

QeA Trophy: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined for using 'inappropriate' language