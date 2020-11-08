PSL 5: Karachi Kings' Chadwick Walton, Cameron Delport arrive in Pakistan

Jamaica's Chadwick Walton and Cameron Delport from South Africa. Photo: Karachi Kings Twiter

Karachi Kings' batsmen Chadwick Walton and Cameron Delport on Sunday arrived in the port-city for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

In a post on Twitter, the Kings shared that its Jamaican and South African imports landed.

The playoff are scheduled to begin on November 14.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's West Indies duo Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite are expected to join their respective squad today.

