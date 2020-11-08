Pak vs Zim: Haider Ali leads Green Shirts to victory in one-sided 2nd T20I

Haider Ali

Pakistan blew Zimbabwe out of the water for the second straight day in Rawalpindi, beating the hosts by eight wickets and 29 balls to spare in the second T20I to clinch the series 2-0 a match in advance.

The Africans, put in to bat first, never got going and starting losing wickets right from the second over, which kept them from gaining any sort of momentum. Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each but the former was the pick of the bowlers.

Zimbabwe posted a 135-run target, which their powerful hosts achieved in the 16th over courtesy young Haider Ali's unbeaten 43-ball 66 and captain Babar Azam's 28-ball 51.

Haider was named the player of the match.

136-2 after 15.1 overs: That shot comes off the bat of Khushdil as Pakistan win by eight wickets and 29 deliveries to spare.

Haider Ali 66 (43) Khushdil Shah 7 (8)

133-2 after 15 overs: Victory is just a shot away now.

119-2 after 14 overs:

111-2 after 13 overs: Babar gone after scoring a 28-ball 51. He pulls Muzarabani, finds a top edge and is caught nicely by a running Chigumbura. Khushdil Shah is next man in.

102-1 after 12 overs: Haider brings up his second career T20I half-century with another six.

91-1 after 11 overs: Babar Azam 40 (21) Haider Ali 44 (34)

79-1 after 10 overs:

72-1 after 9 overs: Babar Azam 28 (15) Haider Ali 37 (28)

64-1 after 8 overs: It doesn't happen again but Haider is doing most of the runs scoring as Babar is merely watching on and letting the young pup do his thing. Haider hits a 95-metre six in the over. Pretty looking, too.

53-1 after 7 overs: Haider Ali 24 (19) Babar Azam 23 (12)

45-1 after 6 overs: Haider Ali dealing in boundaries. Not all in control and risk-free though.

35-1 after 5 overs: A boundary each for the two batters at the crease.

26-1 after 4 overs: Haider Ali 8 (7) Babar Azam 12 (6)

18-1 after 3 overs: Fakhar, the scorer of a billion runs on Zimbabwean soil in 2018, fails for a fourth straight time against the same opposition on this tour. Those disagreeing with the math should know he failed twice in the 3rd ODI. Hello, Super Over.

He deposits an easy catch at mid on. Haider Ali walks in, and when that happens, boundaries flow. He hits a six after a couple balls.

10-0 after 2 overs: Babar hits the first boundary of the innings. Who saw that coming? Well ... everyone!

3-0 after 1 over: Quiet opening over. Fakhar opts against taking any risks.

0-0 after 0 overs: Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam to open the innings. Blessing Muzarabani to bowl the 1st over.

Story at the break: Zimbabwe seem to be running out of their already limited steam. They were poor in the last match, which was the 1st T20I. They were even poorer today, batting first and losing wickets at regular intervals courtesy some horrendours shot selection. They never looked threatening even for a moment as Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf's three-fors broke their back.

Rauf did most of his demolition up top and Qadir in the middle-order. The latter was the pick of the bowlers, with his googlies proving impossible to read for the Africans.

134-7 after 20 overs: Ryan Burl 32 (22) Tendai Chisoro 3 (5)

125-7 after 19 overs: Tiripano gets caught at extra cover. Rauf picks up his third.

120-6 after 18 overs:

111-6 after 17 overs: Nelson on the scoreboard. Watch out Zimbabwe batters.

101-6 after 16 overs: Usman Qadir, as decent a spinner as he looks, does not appear to be the fittest. He picks a knock and foes out of the field. He's done more than his part of the damage though with figures of 4-0-23-3.

96-6 after 15 overs: Ryan Burl 9 (10) Donald Tiripano 3 (4)

90-6 after 14 overs: Qadir gets hit for a six and a four. But just as leg-spinners are expected to do, he picks up another wicket after leaking runs. This time a conventional leg-spinner drawing Chigumbura on to the track but turning the way he did not expect to. Rizwan does the rest.

78-5 after 13 overs:

74-5 after 12 overs: Qadir's wrong-uns turn a mile and trouble the Zimbabwe batters every time. He may already have the best googly in the country.

70-5 after 11 overs: Zimbabwe struggling big time. This could very well be another low-scoring easy win for the hosts.

Elton Chigumbura 2 (6) Ryan Burl 3 (3)

66-5 after 10 overs: Qadir bowls out Raza with cunning, sharply turning googly. The batter comes down the track, misreads the delivery, which disturbs his stumps.

Later, Madhevere misses a sweep and gets hit on the pad. He's adjudjed out and the review doesn't save him. The 20-year-old out after contributing 24.

Two wickets this over. Qadir's googly is troubling the African - but then what isn't?

65-3 after 9 overs: Wesley Madhevere 24 (21) Sikandar Raza 7 (8)

59-3 after 8 overs: Qadir gets pulled for a six off his first ball by Madhevere. He has a huge shout for lbw a few balls later but a review isn't taken by Babar Azam. Ball tracker later shows that he'd had been out.

53-3 after 7 overs: Usman Qadir to bowl the next over.

45-3 after 6 overs: Wesley Madhevere 12 (9) Sikandar Raza 1 (2)

38-3 after 5 overs: Faheem Ashraf finally picks up a wicket after a million matches. Sean Williams chops it on to his stumps.

36-2 after 4 overs: Chibahbha pulls, mistimes and out once again. Rauf has two now. Rauf produces two more edges in the over but the chances go begging as there wasn't anyone in second slip. Babar Azam has taken a leaf out of the head coach's book of tack.

25-1 after 3 overs: Hasnain bowls multiple loose balls, of which three get sent for four.

10-1 after 2 overs: Taylor interferes with an outside off delivery sans any footwork and nudges it back to the keeper. Arguably the worst shot of the entire tour. Later, the supremely out-of-form Chibhabha hits the innings first boundary.

4-0 after 1 over: Quiet over that saw a misfield overthrows but nothing major.

0-0 after 0 over: Mohammad Hasnain to bowl the 1st over. Brendan Taylor and Chamu Chibhabha to open the innings.

Milestone: Ahsan Raza, the umpire who was shot twice in that infamous attack on Sri Lankan team all those years ago, will be standing in his 50th T20I today - a world record.

Line-up: Unchanged

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain



3pm: Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Team news: Despite their dominant win in series opener, Pakistan have decided not to make any any changes to their line-up, according to Geo Super reporter Sohail Imran.

It means no Abdullah Shafique once again.

Series story as it stands: Pakistan won the first match of the series and lead 1-0. Another win tonight will let them seal the series, which will add to their ODI series triumph of last week.

