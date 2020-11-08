Bangladesh’s T20 captain Mahmudullah. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s T20 captain Mahmudullah will be missing in action in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which begins on November 14, after testing positive for Covid-19, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Multan Sultans all-rounder was set to replace England's Moeen Ali.

The cricketer said that he got tested twice to be sure of his diagnosis but after both results returned positive he is now observing self-isolation.

"I was surprised with a positive result from my Covid-19 test, on November 6," Mahmudullah said.

"I didn't have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold. Nothing more than that. I got tested for a second time yesterday, and that also came out as positive. I am now taking rest in a separate room. I am a little worried about my wife and kids. I am seeking everyone's prayers for quick recovery and for my family's well-being."

The 34-year-old said that he is "disappointed" over missing the PSL 2020.

"It is disappointing to miss the chance to play in the PSL. It is a competitive tournament. It was a good opportunity to play a couple of matches there. I am now looking forward to getting well soon and try to participate in our Bangabandhu T20 Cup."

READ: Faf du Plessis expected in Karachi next week for PSL play-offs

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah to miss PSL 2020 after contracting Covid-19