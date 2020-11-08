Pak vs Zim: Watch live stream of 2nd T20I in Rawalpindi, November 8

Sunday Nov 08, 2020
The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The hosts on Saturday easily won the first T20I as a balanced bowling effort and captain Babar Azam's 82-run contribution in the 157-run chase translated into a six-wicket win over the Chevrons.
The Men in Green will be looking to seal the series with a win in today's match.
Today's second T20I will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The stream is available in this post above.