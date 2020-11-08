Founder of women's cricket Tahira Hameed passes away

Tahira Hameed. Photo: File

Tahira Hameed, was considered one of the greatest sportswoman in Pakistan history, on Saturday passed away in Karachi at age 85, The News reported.

According to Dawn, she founded women’s cricket in 1975.



She excelled in different events of athletics at national level and represented Pakistan in Wimbledon twice from 1952 to 1956.



She was the daughter of S A Hameed, first secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association, and sister of former Test fast bowler Farooq Hameed and Major Babar Hameed.



