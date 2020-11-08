Petition filed in SHC against Ehsan Mani's appointment, PCB's constitution

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Photo: File

A petition has been filed in Sindh High Court challenging the appointment of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and demanding the implementation of law to regulate cricket in the country according to the game's international body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).



Petitioners Syed Shafiqur Rehman and others said that Pakistan cricket is in the hands of unelected persons adding that Board continues to be governed in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner.

They further said that the federal government issued a notification under which the entire cricketing structure, as existed under repealed constitution of 2014, has been changed and powers to run cricket association have been delegated to the PCB, without participation of the members of the various cricket bodies.

Furthermore, they contested over Mani's appointment, saying that the chairman of the PCB is to be elected by the board of governors from among themselves for a period of three years but Mani, who is not member of the board of governors, cannot be elected or become chairman of PCB.

They requested the court to direct the federal government to take necessary action for proper legislation. In addition, they demanded to establish a new board in accordance to the rules and regulations of the ICC.

The petitioners also demanded that selection of national teams and its coaches should not be in the hands of chairman or chief executive officer of the PCB.

