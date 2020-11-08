Have a lot of cricket left in me: Junaid Khan on playing for Pakistan

Junaid Khan. Photo: AFP

Out-of-favour national cricketer Junaid Khan on Friday said that he is looking to make a comeback in the Pakistan team, adding that he does not have plans to retire from any format soon, Dawn reported.



"As far as I am concerned I can still a make comeback to Pakistan squad because I have lot of cricket left in me," said Junaid.

"I don’t have any plan to take rest from any format. I played the National T20 Cup and now I am playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and working hard to regain my place in the Pakistan team."



Despite an opportunity to play county cricket in England, Junaid remained insistent on representing his country.

"I have a UK nationality too and I have the option of playing county cricket and earn more than what I am earning now from Pakistan’s domestic cricket," he said.

"But I want to represent and serve Pakistan again as this country give me everything and whatever I have achieved is because of Pakistan."

Referring to his cryptic tweet, which he posted in protest to being axed from the 2019 World Cup squad, the 30-year-old said that he was given the news of his exclusion from the media rather than the selectors, which he believes was not the right way to go about.

"Experienced players who have served Pakistan for a long time deserve more respect and better handling," he said.

