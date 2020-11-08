Pak vs Zim: Watch match highlights of 1st T20I in Rawalpindi





Pakistan, on Saturday, handed Zimbabwe a six-wicket defeat in 1st T20I in Pindi Stadium.

The hosts throughout were in dominating form and did not look in danger for even a second.

With a balanced bowling effort and captain Babar Azam's 82-run contribution in the 157-run chase, it was smooth sailing for the Men in Green.



In case you missed all the action don't fret as the generous Pakistan Cricket Board has posted the highlights of the match on its YouTube channel.

The entire match has been squeezed into a 19-minute video, which has been embedded above for your pleasure.

