IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir believes Virat Kohli-led RCB should change captain

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Virat Kohli (R). Photo: Twitter

India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should look for a new captain as its current skipper Virat Kohli failed to win an IPL title in the span of eight years, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Gambhir's comments come in the backdrop of RCB's IPL 2020 exit, on Friday, after the side failed to defend 131 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Challengers finished the season with seven wins and eight losses.

The side, under Kohli's eight-year leadership, reached the playoffs only three times and finished at the bottom in the past three seasons.

The former opener believes that Kohli should now take accountability for his side's lackluster performance adding that he would change the captain if he were in charge of the franchise.

READ: IPL 2020: Indian teen commits suicide after losing bets

"100% [about changing captains], because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain… forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability," Gambhir said.



"It's not only about one year, it's not only about this. I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, 'yes, I am responsible, I am accountable'."

Gambhi exemplified multiple IPL team skippers and said the no one was given as much leverage as Kohli.

"Look at what happened to R Ashwin. Two years of captaincy [for the Kings XI Punjab], he couldn't deliver and he was removed. We talk about MS Dhoni, we talk about Rohit Sharma, we talk about Virat Kohli... not at all. Dhoni has won three [IPL] titles, Rohit Sharma has won four titles, and that's the reason they've captained for such a long time because they've delivered," he said.



READ: IPL 2020: Dhawal Kulkarni avoids serious injury as ball breaks helmet

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir believes Virat Kohli-led RCB should change captain