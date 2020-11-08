Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar confident of winning PSL 2020 trophy

Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar. Photo: Reporter

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar is confident that his side will be able to put up a tournament-winning performance when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches will resume on November 14 in Karachi.

In an interview with Geo Super, the 34-year-old said that the side will not let its fans down, especially since this will be the first time the Qalandars will play in the playoffs.

“We are reuniting once again and I am really looking forward to the remaining matches of the PSL. We are in the final four for the first time and we’ll make sure to do well,” Akhtar said.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to be played in March but got called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The PCB rescheduled the remainders from November 14 with the final being scheduled to be played on 17 in Karachi.

Sohail said that he wants to pay tribute to all the doctors who are working tirelessly for the health and safety of people during this pandemic and there could be no better tribute to them than performing well in PSL and provide them something to cheer about.

READ: PSL 2020: First batch of players arrive in Karachi ahead of playoffs

“This is something I and my team will be looking forward to doing in PSL. I also pray that we get rid of this virus soon,” he said.

The playoffs are also going to be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Akhtar feels that players will surely miss the energetic crowd in stadiums but was quick to add that the team will not let down Qalandars’ supporters this time.

“Crowd has been our biggest strength from day one. They’ve been supporting us through bad and good times. I am sure they’ll continue to support us. Although they won’t be there in stadiums and we’ll miss their presence but I want to tell them that we will not let them down,” he said.

“The way we’re formed as a team, I am confident that we’ll lift the trophy this time,” Sohail aimed.

The Qalandars will play the eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi on the evening of 14. If they win, they’ll play for a spot in the final on November 15 with the loser of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game.

READ: PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi replace Liam Livingstone with Saqib Mahmood





Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar confident of winning PSL 2020 trophy