Pak vs Zim 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s men make mismatch count in blowout win

Pakistan won the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe by six wickets, dominating their guests from start to finish and never looked in danger for even a second, thanks to a balanced bowling effort and captain Babar Azam's 82 run in a successful chase of 157-run target.

157-4 after 18.5 overs: Pakistan win by six wickets!

152-3 after 18 overs: A boundary each for Khushdil and Hafeez. This will be over any second now.

142-3 after 17 overs: Babar Azam goes for a big one but can only find Madhevere who makes no mistake. The Pakistan captain contributed a 55-ball 82. Just 15 needed from 3 overs. Khushdil Shah, clean shaven and fresh faced, is in.

136-2 after 16 overs:

130-2 after 15 overs:

117-2 after 14 overs: Babar Azam 68 (45) Mohammad Hafeez 21 (20)

111-2 after 13 overs:

105-2 after 12 overs:

96-2 after 11 overs: 50 up for Babar Azam.

Babar Azam 57 (37) Mohammad Hafeez 11 (10)

85-2 after 10 overs: Big over. No ball bowled and the resultant free hit lifted for a six by Babar Azam. A four also follows.

69-2 after 9 overs: Pakistan's best T20 batsmen are at the crease as Hafeez hits a beautiful dancing drive through extra cover for four.

63-2 after 8 overs: Haider hits a four and the very next ball gets a superb delivery from Richard Ngarava. He nicks it back to the keeper. Mohammad Hafeez is in.

57-1 after 7 overs:

52-1 after 6 overs: Couple of delightful boundaries for Babar on either side of the wicket. One hit with power, the other with roll of the wrists.

Babar Azam 31 (22) Haider Ali 1 (2)

41-1 after 5 overs:

36-1 after 4 overs: A four and a six before Fakhar top-edges Muzarabani as Pakistan lose their first wicket. Haider Ali is the new man in.

24-0 after 3 overs: Fakhar Zaman 8 (7) Babar Azam 15 (11)

16-0 after 2 overs: Fakhar offers a difficult chance in the slips but is not taken. Babar hits a textbook cover drive.

8-0 after 1 over: Fakhar comes down the wicket the very first ball of the innings and fails to connect. Cops it on his pads and that saves him.

0-0 after 0 over: Fakhar Zaman to face the first ball by Madhevere.

Story at the break: Zimbabwe's inability to find the top gear is why they were able to score a paltry 156 runs. Several batsmen found starts but could not stay for a considerable time with the young Wesley Madhevere, who was easily the best batsman, thanks to his unbeaten 70. The Africans did not let go of their hands and eventually finished with almost half their wickets left but a target that is unlikely to challenge Pakistan on a flat track.

156-6 after 20 overs: 15 off the final over bowled by Wahab. Chigumbura smashes a six off the penultimate ball of his career before getting out on the final over. Madhevere the star of the innings with a 48-ball 70.

141-5 after 19 overs: Two boundaries off the over as Rauf finishes with 2-25.

Wesley Madhevere 69 (47) Elton Chigumbura 8 (8)

130-5 after 18 overs: Wily Wahab gives away just six runs off the 18th. Zimbabwe batting at snail's pace, unable to accelerate at all.

Most batsmen inside edge on to their stumps, Madhevere did it on his groin. He gets medical treatment but is back up on his feet soon.

124-5 after 17 overs: Burl inside edges Rauf on to his stumps. Second wicket for the Pakistan pacer on his birthday.

Elton Chigumbura, who is playing the last series of his career, walks in with Zimbabwe required to significantly up the scoring rate.

Wesley Madhevere 60 (41) Elton Chigumbura 0 (2)

120-4 after 16 overs: Madhevere brings up his half century.



110-4 after 15 overs:

106-4 after 14 overs: Madhevere smokes Ashraf for back-to-back boundaries, inches closer to his half century.

95-4 after 13 overs: Excellent over by Qadir. Almost has Madhevere stumped before suprising him the next ball with a sharply spinning googly.

Ryan Burl 4 (8) Wesley Madhevere 37 (26)

91-4 after 12 overs:

88-4 after 11 overs: An ordinary over is brightened up Wahab, who surprises Raza with extra bounce. Rizwan takes diving catch. Ryan Burl is next man in.

77-3 after 10 overs: Sean Williams comes down the track, misses and Usman Qadir's delivery disturbs his wicket. Qadir Jr off the mark in just the second over of his career. The leggie appears to have a mean googly.

A four off the final ball mars the over though.

Wesley Madhevere 29 (19) Sikandar Raza 2 (2)

Following the over, a small break is taken as Wahab Riaz applies saliva to the ball by mistake. The ball is then cleaned with alcohol swipes and a warning is given to the pacer.

69-2 after 9 overs: Madhevere reverse sweeps Hafeez for a four.

62-2 after 8 over: Usman Qadir bowls the first over of his Pakistan career and gets hit for the first six of his Pakistan career. It comes off the bat of Madhevere. Williams, too, hits him for a four on the last ball. Expensive first over by Qadir.

49-2 after 7 overs:

42-2 after 6 overs: Wahab Riaz bowls his first over and gives away just five. Power Play is over.

37-2 after 5 overs: Taylor flicks and finds the only fielder deployed at deep midwicket. Haris Rauf gets the wicket, Haider Ali holds on to the catch (phew!).

ODI series bright point, Wesley Madhevere is the new man in.

34-1 after 4 overs:

28-1 after 3 overs: Multiple boundaries hit in this over. Zimbabwe batters won't let their captain's loss be any factor on the scoring rate.

Sean Williams 13 (9) Brendan Taylor 14 (7)

14-1 after 2 overs: Sean Williams survives an lbw appeal. Haris Rauf and co take the review but lose it. The lefty slaps the Lahore Qalandars pacer for a four on the last ball. Nine off it.

5-1 after 1 over: First ball, inside edge and four for Taylor. Meanwhile, Chibhabha's horrible tour with the bat continues. Completely misses the ball, is hit on the pad and is adjudged out. Also loses the review.

0-0 after 0 over: Brendan Taylor and Chamu Chibhabha to open the innings. Mohammad Hasnain to bowl the first over.

3:00pm Zimbabwe have won the toss and decided to bat first. Babar Azam has confirmed that Usman Qadir is making his debut today. There won't be any Shaheen Afridi though. He's been rested.

2:59pm: Pitch is hard, has no grass, and looks perfect for a high-scoring game, according to pundit Bazid Khan.

2:51pm: Confirmed playing XI (h/t Geo Super reporter Sohail Imran)

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe:

2:48pm We're minutes away from the toss. Rumours are that Shaheen Afridi will be rested today.

