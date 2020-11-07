Faf du Plessis has never played in the PSL before although this won't be his first visit to Pakistan

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is expected to link up with Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi next week on November 10 (Tuesday) for the play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which resumes days later on November 14.



Du Plessis has never played in the PSL before although this won't be his first visit to Pakistan.



Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi expect West Indies duo of Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite to join them on Sunday.

Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali will be with them once Pakistan’s T20 series against Zimbabwe is out of the way.



Zalmi’s players who are engaged in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will join the squad after the third round which ends on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars’ Samit Patel landed in the city on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be seen in action in the playoffs which have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore due to weather issues.

READ: First batch of players arrive in Karachi ahead of PSL 2020 playoffs

PSL 5: Faf du Plessis expected in Karachi next week