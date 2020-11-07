urdu

Younis Khan to wear multiple hats in PCB setup

Web Desk

Time Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Younis Khan

Batting legend Younis Khan's new association with the Pakistan Cricket Board will not just be limited to a coach role but he will also be performing other duties within the setup, according to The News.

The 42-year-old, who was the team's batting consultant on their tour of England before becoming a free agent, will now work at the Karachi High Performance Center on a permanent basis and can be called up to support Head Coach Misbahul Haq on foreign tours as a batting consultant whenever needed.

According to sources, Younis will likely be a part of the massive contingent that will depart for New Zealand.

READYounis Khan held a knife to my throat when I offered advice: Grant Flower

Younis Khan to wear multiple hats in PCB setup

More From PSL