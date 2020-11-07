Younis Khan

Batting legend Younis Khan's new association with the Pakistan Cricket Board will not just be limited to a coach role but he will also be performing other duties within the setup, according to The News.

The 42-year-old, who was the team's batting consultant on their tour of England before becoming a free agent, will now work at the Karachi High Performance Center on a permanent basis and can be called up to support Head Coach Misbahul Haq on foreign tours as a batting consultant whenever needed.

According to sources, Younis will likely be a part of the massive contingent that will depart for New Zealand.

READ: Younis Khan held a knife to my throat when I offered advice: Grant Flower

Younis Khan to wear multiple hats in PCB setup