The first match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will begin today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30pm PST.

The hosts won the ODI series 2-1 but their triumph was dampened a bit due to the Super Over defeat to the Africans in the final match of the series.

As a result of that defeat, the Babar Azam-led unit will be more determined than ever to not let their guard down even for a second, especially in the T20 format, where a couple of overs can change the fate of the match.

Today's first T20I will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board. When the stream is available, it will appear in this post above.

Pak vs Zim: Watch live stream of first T20I in Rawalpindi, November 7