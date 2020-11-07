Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: With jinx gone, we can do more upsets, says Chibhabha

Buoyed by his team's 3rd ODI win, Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha has cautioned Pakistan to not take his seemingly weak team lightly, and claimed that his side's T20I game is even better than how they are in 50-over format.

“Now that we have proved ourselves that we can beat Pakistan, the T20 series will be more interesting," the skipper said in a conversation with media personnel on Friday.

"We have an even better combination for T20 cricket and I hope it will be a close contest. All we have to believe in is that we are a team capable of beating Pakistan. It is a matter of executing our plans and giving our best for positive results."

Chibhabha said it did not matter in which format Zimbabwe were playing. “We had not beaten Pakistan in Pakistan in 22 years and we have broken that jinx. We are capable of even surprising Pakistan in the T20s,” he said.

Zimbabwe will finalize their playing XI on Saturday morning. “We have not decided on it yet, but you will see our best combination in the middle tomorrow,” he said.

Chibhabha praised Tendai Chisoro’s ability as an attacking and affective off-spinner. “He is very good and did his job to perfection in the ODIs. Hopefully, he will continue his form. His bowling has a big impact on the team’s combination,” the captain said.

Meanwhile, both teams went through their paces at the Pindi Stadium on Friday evening.

The pitch looks a true T20 track on which scoring will be easy. Bowlers will have to make an extra effort to check batsmen’s onslaught.

“I have prepared a batting-friendly pitch as per requirement of T20 cricket. The new ball, however, can do some tricks as is the usual case at the Pindi Stadium,” chief curator Mohammad Ashraf said.

The weather is most likely to be perfect for cricket.

Pakistan are ranked fourth in T20 Internationals while Zimbabwe are 11th.

Teams from: Pakistan: Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

