PSL 2020: First batch of players arrive in Karachi ahead of playoffs

Karachi: With the remainders of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) around the corner, players and officials from various franchises have started to gather in Karachi.

England’s Samit Patel — who will play for Lahore Qalandars — was the first player to arrive in Karachi and was followed by local players of Peshawar Zalmi.

Patel issued a video statement after his arrival in Karachi saying that he’s looking forward to the play-offs of the PSL.

“I’ve arrived in Karachi and looking forward to the play-off stage of Pakistan Super League and hope that Qalandars can win the trophy,” he said in the statement.

Qalandars’ David Wiese and Dan Villas will arrive in Karachi on Saturday, while Ben Dunk on Sunday. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal will arrive in Karachi on November 10 to join Qalandars’ squad.

An official of Peshawar Zalmi confirmed to Geosuper that all the foreign players of the squad will be in Pakistan by the evening of 10th November.

Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite will arrive on late Sunday night while Faf du Plessis will land in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also arranged various practice sessions and practice matches for the teams ahead of the PSL action.

Multan Sultans will have its first practice session on Monday night in Karachi while other teams will start practice sessions on Tuesday.

All four teams will play practice matches and intrasquad games as well. Lahore Qalandars will visit Moin Khan Academy in play against the MK Academy XI on the 11th. They will also play a warm-up match against Multan Sultans on 12th November.

Multan Sultans will also play a warm-up game against Peshawar Zalmi on 11th at National Stadium.

The remainders of Pakistan Super League will be played on 14th, 15th, and 17th November in Karachi.

