SRH vs RCB: Match preview of IPL 2020 Eliminator, November 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tonight at 7pm (PST) in Abu Dhabi.

The Sunrisers are the form team of the tournament, having ended the round robin stage with four comprehensive victories in their last five matches.

That end run, which helped them finish third, obviously means that their start of the season was horrible. Of their opening nine matches, they had won just thrice and at that time no one expected them to turn things around so remarkably. But that is exactly what they did.

The Royal Challengers’ form heading into this match has been the polar opposite. They’ve lost each of their last four matches – a sequence over which their highest score was 164, which makes it clear where they are failing.

Of the two times they faced each other in the tournament, both won a game each: RCB when they were hot at the start of the tournament and SRH recently when they went on their incredible run.

The winner of tonight’s match will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

