Lanka Premier League faces further delay due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday announced its decision to delay the Lanka Premier League for a third time and cut the number of venues from three to one due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

As per the press release, the league, originally scheduled for August then November 14 and then November 21, will now begin on November 27.

The matches, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, will be played behind closed doors in southern town of Hambantota with the final scheduled for December 17.



The league was subjected to multiple schedule revisions due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, health officials have decided for a seven-day quarantine period for players, but support staff will be observing a 14-day isolation period.

