Pak vs Zim: T20I series offers Babar Azam chance to reclaim top rank

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam will be looking to top ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings when he will partake in tomorrow's opening T20I series against Zimbabwe at Pindi Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who lost his top spot to England’s Dawid Malan (877 rating points), currently places second with 869 rating points.

Azam has been number one for a total of 774 days in four different stretches since January 2018 and was at the top till September this year.

All-rounder Imad Wasim will be looking to move towards the top spot for bowlers from his current eighth position. The left-arm spinner was number one for 146 days in 2017 and 2018.

There are others too in the Pakistan squad who have the opportunity to improve their rankings in time for the T20 World Cup 2021 in India.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, ranked as high as second in the past, is currently in 22nd place, while Mohammad Hafeez is in 42nd position with his career-best being ninth position back in 2007. Among bowlers, leg-spinner Shadab Khan will be looking to move back towards his best of second position from ninth place.

