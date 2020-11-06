Spot the imposter: ICC turns Babar Azam, others into 'Among Us' avatars

Babar Azam (R) and his Among Us avatar. Photo: ICC Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released a series of images on Twitter featuring notable cricketers alongside their "Among Us" avatars.

Among Us is an online multiplayer game centered around a space-theme. Players are bestowed with either the role of crew mate or imposter.

The objective of the game is to find the imposter before all the crew mates are killed.

Part of the game includes a wide range of customisation one can do with their avatar and it looks like the ICC has done a decent job.

Kevin Pieterson's electric hair and Babar Azam in gold and green:





Chris Gayle in what looks like a papakha:





Bismah Maroof with her cowboy hat one:





Ashley Giles with some bananas for headwear and Andre Russell blond mohawk:





