Babar Azam in action. Photo: PCB

Pakistan are set to play three T20Is against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium starting tomorrow.

The Men in Green won the ODI series 2-1, but were handed a heart-breaking defeat in the final match of the series after a Super Over.

They will be hoping to not let that sole ODI defeat become any sort of a factor in the T20Is series.

Here is the schedule for the Pak vs Zim T20I series:

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)



8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)

READ: Injured Shadab Khan to also miss opening T20I against Zimbabwe

Pak vs Zim: T20 series schedule, timetable