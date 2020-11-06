Misbah to pick all 3 of Rizwan, Sarfaraz, Rohail for NZ tour: report

Mohammad Rizwan (L), Rohail Nazir (C) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (R).

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is considering picking wicketkeeper-batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfraz Ahmed for the main team and Rohail Nazir for Pakistan Shaheens, when both groups tour New Zealand later this year, Daily Jang reported.

According to sources, the outgoing chief selector, following the completion of the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has sought performance reports from association coaches and also held an initial round of consultation with them.



It is speculated that the squads, expected to be a 35-man contingent collectively, will be announced on November 11.

Meanwhile, sources have said that top-order batsman Azhar Ali, rumoured to lose his Test captaincy, will be part of the squad as a player.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand from December 18 to January 7.

Furthermore, Pakistan Shaheens will play two four-days and five T20s Down Under.

