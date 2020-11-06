Injured Shadab Khan to also miss opening T20I against Zimbabwe

Shadab Khan. Photo: AFP

All-rounder Shadab Khan will not be available in the first T20I against Zimbabwe as he sustained a thigh injury during a practice match in Lahore on Thursday.

The Pakistan team management confirmed that he would not be risked for the first of the three-match T20I series which will begin on Saturday at Pindi Stadium.

"Though he is much better now, we have no plans of taking the risk of aggravating the injury," a team official said.

The all-rounder will be reassessed before the second T20I.

It is pertinent to mention that the 22-year-old was absent from the ODI series.

