Babar Azam needs consistency to match Virat Kohli: Nasser Hussain

Babar Azam. Photo: PCB

England's former captain Nasser Hussain believes that while limited-overs skipper Babar Azam performs well across T20I and ODI formats, he needs to be consistent in Test cricket in order for him to match the likes of India captain Virat Kohli, PakPassion reported.

"In white-ball cricket he’s up there with the best of them. He’s up near the top of the rankings in T20Is, and in fifty over cricket he is exceptional too," he said.

"He just needs that consistency in Test cricket to be up there with the likes of Virat Kohli. Babar’s done that for 6 to 9 months so far, he just needs to be consistent for a longer period of time."

The commentator drew parallels with Kohli and said that Azam, like his Indian counterpart, has technical issues, which he needs to overcome.

"He does have a slight technical problem in the area just outside off stump, a little bit like Kohli had when he first came to England and he was found out," he said.

The former cricketer lauded the 26-year-old's talent with the bat, adding that his style is "so pleasing to the eye".

"Babar’s a wonderful player and batting isn’t just about the amount of runs you get, it’s about the way you get them and when Babar’s batting well he’s so pleasing on the eye," he said.

"He’s an outstanding player and he’s just got to make sure that if he wants to be a great of the game and he’s pushing that, and for that you have to be consistent all over the world and get runs in all conditions."

