Usman Khawaja's brother imprisoned in Australia over fake terror plot

Arsalan Tariq Khawaja. Photo: AAP

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja's brother, Arsalan Tariq Khawaja, has been handed a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for framing a colleague in a fake terror plot.

Arsalan was driven by jealousy over his colleague Mohamed Nizamdeen's friendship with a woman at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Disturbed at their friendship, Arsalan admitted that he set his colleague up in August 2018 by forging entries in his notebook.

He foraged entries on more than 20 pages in the notebook of his UNSW co-worker after which he handed it to university staff.

The notebook contained death threats against then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the governor-general, as well as lists to attack police stations, the Boxing Day cricket test match in Melbourne, and landmarks.

Nizamdeen was arrested, incarcerated for four weeks, and falsely labelled as a terrorist in the media before the police found out that he had been set up.

Judge Robert Weber of the New South Wales District Court sentenced Arsalan to imprisonment for four-and-a-half years.

Judge Weber said his "unforgivable" actions had "real and dire" consequences for Nizamdeen.

According to the publication, "Arsalan has also admitted calling authorities in 2017 about a love rival — another man of whom he was jealous of, and made visa and terrorism accusations, including that the man had trained overseas."

His brother, Usman, has earlier said that he looked up to his brother.

"Up until this period of his life, he had been an ideal citizen . . . a model citizen, up until recently," he said about his brother.

