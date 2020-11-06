PCB expected to announce New Zealand tour squads on November 11

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squads for the team’s tour to New Zealand on November 11, Geo News reported.

According to sources, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has asked officials to send him the performance report of players after the end of the second round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. They also added that Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be included in the squad as players.

Furthermore, the squad for the main team as well as Pakistan Shahneens will be named. The players will be available for each other throughout the tour.

Pakistan will play three T20 matches and two Tests against New Zealand from December 18 to January 7.

In September, the New Zealand government had green-lit the West Indies and Pakistan to tour the country.

