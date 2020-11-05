Watch teenage Virat Kohli, Imad Wasim, Steve Smith's interviews from 2008

Long before Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Imad Wasim became top-level stars, they were aspiring cricketers, featuring at youth levels with dreams of making it big one day.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered a glimpse of what some of the biggest names in world cricket today were like when their teenage versions had turned out for the U-19 World Cup 2008.



A video compilation of promos from a dozen years ago shows Smith, Kohli, Wasim, Ahmed Shehzad, Ravindra Jadeja, James Pattinson, Steven Finn and others explain their role in cricket and their cricket idols.

First up is Smith, who surprisingly snubbed an array of legends from his own land and instead named West Indies' Phil Simmons as his favourite cricketer.



Kohli, meanwhile, was captain then as well but surprisingly, he downplayed his batting but added extra emphasis on him being a right-arm "quick" bowler. He named Herschelle Gibbs as his favourite player but at least Gibbs was relevant back in the 2000s. Simmons was Simmons even in his prime.

And now on to our Pakistani boys.

Imad Wasim had an accent to go with his centre parting. Of course, he was born in Swansea but the accent sounds more from the Caribbean region than Wales.

Ahmed Shehzad, on the other hand, did not have an accent but even without that his bit is worth a watch. Watch the whole thing below:





