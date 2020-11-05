Peshawar Zalmi. Photo: PCB

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 set to resume on November 14, an updated squad for the Peshawar Zalmi has been announced.

The Zalmis finished fourth on the points table as the side was successful in four of ten matches.

Having won their first title in 2017, the side will be looking to win their second one when the tournament resumes.

Here is the updated PSL 2020 squad for Peshawar Zalmi

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Liam Livingstone (England), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi Team Squad for PSL 5