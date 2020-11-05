IPL 2020: Indian teen commits suicide after losing bets

Representational image.

A 19-year-old Indian boy from Punjagutta, Hyderabad died on Tuesday from an alleged suicide after losing heavy sums of money from betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Asian News International reported.

"On November 3 we received a complaint from Arjun Kumar Yadav, stating that, on the same day at around 8:30 am his younger brother Sonu Kumar Yadav (19), occupant as coconut seller, had committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth to the grill in his washroom," said M Niranjan Reddy, Inspector of Police, Panjagutta Police Station.

According to Reddy, the individual took "extreme" steps when betting and could "not bear the pressure" after losing a significant amount of money.

"He used to share his room with other two named Sanjay Yadav and Manoj who were his friends," said the police officer. "He had taken this extreme step as he was involved in the cricket (IPL) betting due to which he faced financial loss and could not bear the pressure. When the other roommates went for work, Sonu had committed suicide in the morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

The Indian Premier League is gambled upon massively and at times could lead to extremely undesired outcomes, such as the one reported above or scandals such as match-fixing.

