CAS set hearing date for Umar Akmal case

Batsman Umar Akmal. Photo: AFP

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his ban on December 1, Daily Jang reported.

The court has appointed an adjudicator from Queens Council for the hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that CAS accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to hold a virtual hearing.

Akmal, on the other hand, was an in favour of a public hearing of his case.

The batsman was slapped with a three-year suspension, by PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.

Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reduced that ban to 18 months to which the PCB has filed an appeal while Akmal has appealed for further reduction in his suspension.

