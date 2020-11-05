Shaheen Afridi breaks into ICC's top 20 ODI Bowling Rankings

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has attained his career best ODI ranking after taking a five-fer in the opening match against Zimbabwe.

As per the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Afridi jumped eight ranks and is now part of the top-20, placing at 16th.

He is the second Pakistan bowler after Mohammad Amir, who is ranked eighth, to be part of the top-20.

Wahab Riaz took five wickets in the series, including four for 41 in the first match. He has jumped six spots and now places 60th.



In the batting department, limited-overs skipper Babar Azam retained his third ranking and gained eight points to total to 837. He now trails behind India’s Rohit Sharma by 18 points, while India skipper Virat Kohli is ranked number one with 871 points.



