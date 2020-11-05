Football great Diego Maradona. Photo: AFP

Football great Diego Maradona’s health is improving after he underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

Maradona’s personal physician, Dr Leopoldo Luque, said that the Argentinian was recovering well as he "laughed and grabbed my hand" a day after the procedure.

"Diego is without any type of neurological deficit, without any type of complication associated with surgery," Luque said.

“Diego is fine, he is with analgesia. We are trying to make him recover progressively. They are decisions of the therapy doctors, with whom we are in full agreement. We are working together, along the same lines, and Diego has been responding very well.

"He is in a post-operative period and the moods are difficult to assess. However, when we removed the drain today he laughed, looked at me, grabbed my hand, and the first impression is it is favourable, but it is difficult to evaluate."

Maradona, on Monday, was hospitalised after he was showing signs of depression.

The football great was "very sad" and "didn't want to eat", prompting his doctor to take him to the hospital.

Football great Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery