Hasan Ali suffers yet another injury setback: report

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's participation in the remainder of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy hangs in the balance after the Central Punjab cricketer reportedly sustained yet another injury while playing a match, The News reported.

The right-arm pacer, who spent a better part of the past year on the sidelines due to various injuries, had only recently achieved full fitness and was seen in action in two matches for Punjab.

The 26-year-old took five wickets in the two matches he participated in. However, in a match against Northern, Hasan could not bowl as he was experiencing some discomfort. It is unclear what's the nature of his latest injury.

According to sources, the bowler underwent scans at a hospital in Karachi.



It is pertinent to mention that Hasan's long list of injuries began immediately after the World Cup 2019 where he flopped massively. Since then he has endured multiple rib fractures and back problems.

His comeback to the PSL 2020 was short-lived as he was injured once more after the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

