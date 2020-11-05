Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to continue despite cricketer catching Covid-19

Bismillah Khan (R). Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that despite Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricketer Bismillah Khan testing positive for Covid-19, the tournament will continue as per schedule as all other Covid-19 tests conducted returned negative, Daily Jang reported.

As per the PCB's medical protocols, 132 other cricketers, sports staff and match officials were tested once Bismillah's diagnosis was confirmed.

He was immediately separated from his team, Balochistan, to obverse self-isolation within the team hotel.

The PCB-appointed doctors are monitoring his progress.

