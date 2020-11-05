PSL 2020: Multan Sultans Team Squad for PSL 5

The Multan Sultans. Photo: PCB

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 set to resume on November 14, an updated squad for the Multan Sultans has been announced.

The expansion franchise was easily the most impressive one of the round robin stage, taking an early flight and soaring to the top of the league table and staying there, thanks to their six victories in 10 matches.

Here is the updated PSL 2020 squad for the Multan Sultans:

Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir (South Africa), James Vince (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mahmudullah (Bangladesh), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf

