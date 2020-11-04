Trump vs Biden: Fans explain US Election 2020 in cricketing terms

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020
On former England captain Michael Vaughan's request, cricket fans have summed up in cricketing terms the current situation in the US elections where President Donald Trump's bid for a second term is being challenged by Joe Biden.
It started when Vaughan, having probably woken up amid the election buzz and feeling slightly off pace, asked his followers on Twitter to "explain to me what’s happening in the #USElection in cricketing terms".
Tweeples only needed an invitation as the thread poured in with tons and tons of match-day scenarios, day 5 battles and even 'third umpire' interventions.