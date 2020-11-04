Pakistan need 'badtameez' batsmen in middle-order: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq. Photo: Screen grab from YT video

Batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Babar Azam-led incumbent Pakistan unit is in dire need of a few 'badtameez' batsmen in the middle-order.



He made those remarks in a YouTube video on his channel in the aftermath of Pakistan's slim win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI when the home team's batters had underwhelmed.



"There is no one in the Pakistan top 5 who can hit big or can play at a fast strike-rate. We need one or two 'badtameez' type of batsmen in the middle-order because it becomes difficult to score 300-350 runs if you only have proper batsmen," he said.



The former cricketer said that the Men in Green should have defeated Zimbabwe by a large margin in the opening ODI, adding that having a close win was an indication of Pakistan's poor form.

"In my opinion, Pakistan should have defeated Zimbabwe's batsmen by a margin of 100 runs but that did not happen."

He added that modern batsmen like Haider Ali are better suited to play before the middle-order.

"The middle-order comes under pressure to hit boundaries and sixes. Players like Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Sohail who can play for 50 overs cannot bear that pressure," he said.

"You'll need to bring the openers in the top-order and the middle-order should have players that can play quickly so that they score big."

