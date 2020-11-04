IPL 2020: Dhawal Kulkarni avoids serious injury as ball breaks helmet

Dhawal Kulkarni is struck on the helmet. Photo: Screen grab from video

Mumbai Indians bowler Dhawal Kulkarni on Tuesday dodged a potential life-threatening injury when a power throw hit his helmet as he was completing a run in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

It was during the last ball of the first innings, when Kulkarni hit a Jason Holder yorker across the field in an attempt to squeeze a few runs.

However, as he was completing his second run he was hit on the helmet by an incoming throw from a fielder.

The impact was so severe that it broke the cricketer’s helmet.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted about the importance of wearing helmets just hours prior to this incident.

"Another example of why helmets need to be made mandatory. Thank God my friend Dhawal Kulkarni was wearing one," he tweeted.

Recalling a previous incident in the IPL 2020, the former cricketer called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets.

It is pertinent to mention that Australian batsman Phil Hughes died tragically in 2014 after being hit on the neck just below the helmet.





