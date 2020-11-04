Babar Azam to become Test captain before New Zealand tour: report

Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to give limited-overs skipper Babar Azam the additional responsibility of leading the Test side as well, with his first assignment being the upcoming tour of New Zealand, The News reported.



The announcement is expected to be made when the squad for the New Zealand tour will be announced.

An official of the board said that current Test captain Azhar Ali will be informed about the change beforehand.

Meanwhile, Under 19 captain Rohail Nazir will reportedly be appointed as the captain of Pakistan Shaheens, who will also be travelling to New Zealand with the national team.



As many as 35 players will be named for the tour and the two squads are expected to be announced together on November 11.

