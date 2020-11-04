Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail cut from T20 squad

Imam-ul-Haq (L), Haris Sohail (C), Abid Ali (R).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday released batsmen Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from the national squad following the conclusion of the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

According to a tweet by Geo News reporter Arfa Feroz Zake, Haris was released due to an injury, while the other two were not needed, leaving the T20 squad to be decided from a group of 19 cricketers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imam was the fifth-highest scorer of the National T20 Cup.

The T20 series against Zimbabwe is to take place on November 7, 8 and 10 at Pindi Stadium.



