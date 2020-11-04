'Misbah out' trends on Twitter as fans want head coach sacked

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020
Following Pakistan's loss in the Super Over of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, fans took to Twitter to demand the sacking of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, for the unorthodox line-up he sent to bat.
The line-up, consisting of opener Fakhar Zaman, all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and debutant Khushdil Shah, left fans puzzled as there were much better options, such as limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, who scored a century in the same match.
The trio were restricted to a measly two runs, ultimately losing to the guests.
It was no surprise that Twitter trended with the hashtag '#MisbahOut' following the catastrophic choice and loss.
Here is what some angry fans on Twitter have to say: