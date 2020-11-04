'Misbah out' trends on Twitter as fans want head coach sacked

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

Following Pakistan's loss in the Super Over of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, fans took to Twitter to demand the sacking of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, for the unorthodox line-up he sent to bat.

The line-up, consisting of opener Fakhar Zaman, all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and debutant Khushdil Shah, left fans puzzled as there were much better options, such as limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, who scored a century in the same match.

The trio were restricted to a measly two runs, ultimately losing to the guests.

It was no surprise that Twitter trended with the hashtag '#MisbahOut' following the catastrophic choice and loss.

