A cricketer participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has tested positive Covid-19.

According to sources, the unnamed player was immediately removed from the squad to observe self-isolation.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols, players of team will be re-tested for the virus.

Sources have also said that the affected player was not a national player.

The PCB will be releasing more details in due time.

